Euro and gold prices down in markets

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 22, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,40% and made 16 620,66. S&P 500 index increased by 1,45% and amounted to 1 945,50 and Nasdaq up by 1,47% and constituted to 4 570,61 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,47% to 6 037,73 points, the German DAX up by 1,98% to 9 573,59 points and French CAC-40 increased by 1,79% to 4 298,70 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,49% and made 1 220,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1043 USD (-0,78%).