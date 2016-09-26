 Top
    Elman Rustamov: Our goal is to prevent double-digit inflation

    CBA chairman said that it is difficult to forecast price increase this year

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Our main goal is to prevent double-digit inflation. Today, inflation rate is 11%."

    Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters. 

    According to him, it is difficult to predict how much price will increase by the end of the year, however, inflation should be prevented for macroeconomic stability. "Very high inflation and devaluation are bad for the economy. Low inflation is necessary in order to ensure macroeconomic stability."

