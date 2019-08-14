Elman Rustamov nominated among world's best central bankers

The chairman of board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov is graded "B" in the world ranking of central bankers, Report informs citing the Central Banker Report Cards 2019, prepared by Global Finance.

The annual report grades the governors of 94 countries, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States. Grades are based on an “A” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, where “A” represents excellent performance down through “F” for outright failure.

Topping the “A” list was Australia’s Philip Lowe, followed by Honduras’ Wilfredo Cerrato. Chairman of the Georgian Central Bank is graded "A", while the Armenian central banker was not included into the list, at all.