​Elman Rustamov: Azerbaijani manat is completely hygienic

"Currently, there are 213,000,000 currency symbols in Azerbaijan," Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.
According to him, 45% of these symbols are small-denomination banknotes: "AZN 1, 5 and 10 banknotes become old by 80% in the first year after their issuance. Azerbaijan’s manat is completely hygienic, 100% cotton. Researches are underway to replace low-nomination currencies with the money made of other materials. We are researching whether the population will accept it or not."
Vüsal NəbiyevNews Author