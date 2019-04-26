​Elman Rustamov: Azerbaijani manat is completely hygienic

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/aeebf250402936c41d4e25c4e398ef50/034d9f6e-b06d-4b7e-92f7-aef61810287b_292.jpg

"Currently, there are 213,000,000 currency symbols in Azerbaijan," Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.

According to him, 45% of these symbols are small-denomination banknotes: "AZN 1, 5 and 10 banknotes become old by 80% in the first year after their issuance. Azerbaijan’s manat is completely hygienic, 100% cotton. Researches are underway to replace low-nomination currencies with the money made of other materials. We are researching whether the population will accept it or not."