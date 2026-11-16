Economic growth in Azerbaijan in the upcoming period will be driven by private investments, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during discussions on the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027" at today's session of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

According to him, the transition to new drivers of growth is inevitable, and amid the optimization of public expenditures, economic growth in subsequent periods will be based on the private sector and private investments:

"In this context, the main role of the state in the economy is shifting from the function of a direct investor to that of a partner creating favorable conditions and sharing risks. The first results of this transition are already visible: over the first 10 months of this year, private investments in the non-oil and gas sector increased by approximately 18%."

The minister added that to sustain this trend, it is necessary to launch new sources of economic growth.