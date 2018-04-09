Economic growth in Azerbaijan reaches 2.3%

https://report.az/storage/news/ef40624e048ec787351b50e088586ac2/05f6abb4-466e-46bc-8340-a372a12147e1_292.jpg
Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The economic growth in Azerbaijan during the first quarter of 2018 reached 2.3% compared to the last year.
Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).
According to information, the non-oil sector also grew by 3%.
Notably, in January-February 2018, the country’s gross domestic product increased by 1.3% and made up 11,541.5 mln AZN compared with the same period of 2017.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author