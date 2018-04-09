Economic growth in Azerbaijan reaches 2.3%

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The economic growth in Azerbaijan during the first quarter of 2018 reached 2.3% compared to the last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to information, the non-oil sector also grew by 3%.

Notably, in January-February 2018, the country’s gross domestic product increased by 1.3% and made up 11,541.5 mln AZN compared with the same period of 2017.