 Top
    Close photo mode

    Economic growth in Azerbaijan reaches 2.3%

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The economic growth in Azerbaijan during the first quarter of 2018 reached 2.3% compared to the last year.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

    According to information, the non-oil sector also grew by 3%.

    Notably, in January-February 2018, the country’s gross domestic product increased by 1.3% and made up  11,541.5 mln AZN compared with the same period of 2017.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi