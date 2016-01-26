 Top
    ​EBRD will hold the annual meeting in Georgia

    The event is expected to involve more than 250 local and foreign visitors

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ On February 16 and 17 in Tbilisi (Georgia) will play a host the third annual summit on infrastructure and new energy of the South Caucasus.

    Report informs citing the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the event is expected to involve more than 250 local and foreign guests, including heads of international financial institutions, entrepreneurs and bankers.

    EBRD summit will be presented by the main adviser on Russia, the Caucasus and Central Asia David Managadze, director of the Association of Municipal and Environmental Infrastructure Catharina Borlin Hansen.

