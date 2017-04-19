EBRD intends to increase shares in Holcim Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to increase its share in Holcim Azerbaijan.

Head of EBRD Azerbaijan office Ivana Duarte told Report.

I. Duarte said that the figure will be around 10%: “Our current share in Holcim Azerbaijan is 10% and we want to increase it to 20%”.

Bank official answered questions on existence of new business opportunities in Azerbaijan: “We continue our observations for suitable proposals. But at present we don’t have any plans to acquire new assets. At the same time, we don’t intend to increase our current shares”.