Deputy Chairman of ASB Bank resigns

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ A change has been made in the management of Azerbaijan Industry Bank OJSC (ASB Bank).

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board (MB) of the bank, Ramin Karimov has resigned.

No appointment made to his post yet.

R.Karimov has worked at the ASB Bank since 2008 and represented at the MB since 2013. He said to have been dismissed at his own request.

Notably, the ASB Bank has started its activity in 1996 under the name of Capital Investment Bank and rebranded in 2006. Its authorized capital is amounted to 60 mln AZN and was formed on the basis of 60 mln shares, each nominal cost 1 AZN. 94,2517% of the bank's shares belongs to Anadolu Investment Company LLC, 5,1735% to Azerbaijan Industry Insurance OJSC, 0,5748% to Azerbaijan Industry Leasing LLC.