    Deposits of Azerbaijani population increased in September

    The bank deposits have increased 12 percent from the beginning of the year

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of deposits of Azerbaijani people in commercial banks based in Azerbaijan makes 7931,9 million AZN as of October 1,2016.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), amount of deposits compared with analogical figure as of September 1, 2016 increased by 88.1 million or 1.12%.

    Notably, deposits of population have increased 842.4 million AZN or 11.9% in comparison with January 1, 611.6 million or 8.35% in comparison with the same period in 2015. 

