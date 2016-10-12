Depositors of 10 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 273 million AZN

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 272,577 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 32,82 million manat, Zaminbank – 50,853 million manat, Kredobank – 17,184 million manat, Dekabank - 2,836 million manat, Atrabank - 13,380 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.816 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,091 million manat, Gencebank - 956 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,974 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 8,23 mln. manat.