    Demirbank chairman commented on closure of bank

    Farid Abushov: The current situation has become the reason for such a decision

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Farid Abushov, the Chairman of the Executive Board Demirbank OJSC, commented on closure of bank license of which revoked yesterday by the decision of the Board of Directors of the Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

    In a short statement to Report, he said: "There can be a different approach in connection with the issue, which can be said that this decision was taken hastily or with delay, that is, everything is relative. But in any case, the current situation was the reason for such a decision. I do not want to give any other comments".

