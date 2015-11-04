Demirbank assets increased by 6%

Total capital adequacy ratio of the Bank is more than 14 percent

4 November, 2015 18:34

Access to paid information is limited This information is only available to subscribers To subscribe to the newsletters or purchase photos, please contact 'Report' news agency Sales Department: E-mail: subscribe@report.az

Phone: (012) 404 76 77 (ext. 956)

Mob: (077) 447 47 05 If you are a subscriber of Report News Agency, enter your login and password: E-mail Password

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.