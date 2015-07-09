Demand for US dollar in cash sharply decreases in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ During May of this year, it was observed that the demand for US dollar in cash sharply decreased in Azerbaijan. Thus, the net dollar purchases by the population made to 83173 million dollars in May.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), the net dollar purchases were 1142,7 dollar in April. So, the indicator decreased by 1 0 59,6 million USD or 92.7%.

During the reporting period, net purchases of European currency are 56.069 million Euros. It is 2,495 million Euro or 4.2% less than the last month's indicator .

Also, the net sales of Russian ruble were recorded in May and made 689984 million ruble. As a result, the population increased the ruble net sales by 13.4% over the last month.