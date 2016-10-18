 Top
    Demand for SOCAR bonds in regions higher than Baku

    'In order to meet demand, the preference was given to corporate clients'

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Many investors have invested in SOCAR bonds more than 100,000 USD. Report informs, chief consultant on capital markets of the company Ali Aghaoglu said at a press conference on results of sales of SOCAR bonds and beginning of operations in secondary market.

    According to him, in order to meet demand, the preference was given to corporate clients.

    A. Aghaoglu also noted that although applications of investors from Baku were leading, demand of the country regions was higher than in Baku.

