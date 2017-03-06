Demand at Central Bank’s deposit auction sharply reduces

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ At today's regular deposit auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to raise the funds in amount of 150 mln AZN, demand has made 41,4 million AZN.

Report informs referring to the CBA, according to the results of the auction average weighted interest rate on deposit transactions totaled 14,79% per annum.

Notably, at previous auction supply was 200 mln AZN, while demand totaled 218 mln AZN.