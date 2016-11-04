 Top
    Credit investments of Azerbaijani banks fell by 23% this year

    Decline compared to the same period last year has made 2,254 billion AZN or 12%

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total credit investments of commercial banks in Azerbaijan as of October 1, 2016, made 16.274 billion AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is less by 54,6 mln. AZN or 0,3% in comparison with September 1, 2016.

    Credit investment is less by 4 890,5 million AZN or 23,1% compared to the beginning year. This figure is also less by 2 253.5 million AZN or 12.2% in comparison with same period last year.

