Azerbaijani commercial banks reduce obligations to CBA

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Obligations of commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted 7 322.2 mln AZN by December 1, 2016.

Report informs, referring to CBA, the overall amount of obligations reduced by 184.4 mln AZN or 2.46% in comparison with figure on November 1, but grew by 2 420.8 mln AZN or 49.39% in comparison with indicator of the same period of previous year.

Obligations of commercial banks to CBA increased by 1 947.2 mln AZN or 36.23% comparing to indicator of beginning of previous year. Notably, although the obligations of commercial banks reduced in November, their foreign obligations feature 810 mln AZN or 13% growth.