    Cities with highest salaries in world announced

    Swiss Zurich ranks first

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ German Deutsche Bank released the cities with the highest salaries in the world.

    Report informs citing foreign media, Swiss Zurich ranks first.

    The average monthly salary in this city is $ 5,876. San Francisco takes the second place with $ 4,817 and Boston the third with $ 4,322.

    Country name City name Average monthly salary (USD)
    1 Switzerland Zurich 5,876
    2 US San Francisco 4,817
    3 US Boston 4,322
    4 US New York 4,304
    5 US Chicago 3,622
    6 Australia Sydney 3,451
    7 Australia Melbourne 3,344
    8 Norway Oslo 3,154
    9 Singapore Singapore 3,077
    10 Denmark Copenhagen 2,958
    11 New Zealand Wellington 2,941
    12 Japan Tokyo 2,897
    13 United Kingdom London 2,776
    14 New Zealand Auckland 2,762
    15 Hong Kong Hong Kong 2,715
    16 Germany Frankfurt 2,626
    17 Sweden Stockholm 2,622
    18 Finland Helsinki 2,620
    19 Ireland Dublin 2,603
    20 France Paris 2,583
