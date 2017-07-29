Cities with highest salaries in world announced

https://report.az/storage/news/004dcf760398e019f44fcd1e870efadd/fe5f8e27-f00c-42b6-8e2a-ee122565eddd_292.jpg
Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ German Deutsche Bank released the cities with the highest salaries in the world.
Report informs citing foreign media, Swiss Zurich ranks first.
The average monthly salary in this city is $ 5,876. San Francisco takes the second place with $ 4,817 and Boston the third with $ 4,322.
|№
|Country name
|City name
|Average monthly salary (USD)
|1
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|5,876
|2
|US
|San Francisco
|4,817
|3
|US
|Boston
|4,322
|4
|US
|New York
|4,304
|5
|US
|Chicago
|3,622
|6
|Australia
|Sydney
|3,451
|7
|Australia
|Melbourne
|3,344
|8
|Norway
|Oslo
|3,154
|9
|Singapore
|Singapore
|3,077
|10
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|2,958
|11
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|2,941
|12
|Japan
|Tokyo
|2,897
|13
|United Kingdom
|London
|2,776
|14
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|2,762
|15
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|2,715
|16
|Germany
|Frankfurt
|2,626
|17
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|2,622
|18
|Finland
|Helsinki
|2,620
|19
|Ireland
|Dublin
|2,603
|20
|France
|Paris
|2,583
