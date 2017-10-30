Chamber of Accounts gives an opinion on state budget draft law

© Report

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Opinions of the Chamber of Accounts on draft laws "On the state budget for 2018", "On the 2018 budget of the relevant executive authority implementing social security and social protection" and "On the 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund" were discussed at the next board meeting of the Chamber.

According to information, participants expressed their views and proposals on the opinions as well as board decisions were taken on recommendation of the drafts laws to be discussed at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).