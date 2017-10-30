 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chamber of Accounts gives an opinion on state budget draft law

    Opinion was discussed at the board meeting© Report

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Opinions of the Chamber of Accounts on draft laws "On the state budget for 2018", "On the 2018 budget of the relevant executive authority implementing social security and social protection" and "On the 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund" were discussed at the next board meeting of the Chamber.

    Report informs citing the chamber.

    According to information, participants expressed their views and proposals on the opinions as well as board decisions were taken on recommendation of the drafts laws to be discussed at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi