26 July, 2016 17:25

https://report.az/storage/news/da485bbf88b45a040ed90937b867f664/dc8cf764-39f6-41d5-96b6-e9882304a339_292.jpg Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank's official exchange rate for July 27 was defined at 1,5787 AZN/USD. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), it means daily growth by 0,20%. Notably, official exchange rate for July 26 was defined at 1,5755 AZN/USD.