Last week the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Turkey dropped $5.852 billion or 6.1% to $89.554 billion, Report informs, citing the Turkish media.

According to the information, $31.306 billion fell to share of gold reserves, down $19 or 0.06% from the previous week.

The reserves in different leading currencies slid $5.833 billion or 9.1% to $58.248 billion.