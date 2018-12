© Report https://report.az/storage/news/12941cb75b067473655dc058f302d9a4/a7713f05-1f65-4ab2-b3a8-b8908f8909b1_292.jpg

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ New Director of Strategic Management Department of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) was appointed.

Report informs citing the CBA, this position was entrusted to Arif Shirali Shiraliyev who served as the Deputy director of this department.

He replaced Ramil Muzaffar Maharramov.