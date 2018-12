© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6d1aa44564b436f08eac2da243aa9a1d/35d0b60c-d7df-4d81-a7ca-f7eb2ebf625e_292.jpg

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held the next meeting of the CBA Management Board.

Report informs referring to the CBA, decision was made to keep interest rate at 15%, while lower and upper limits of interest rate corridor at 10% and 18% respectively.

The next meeting will be held on February 15.