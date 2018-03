Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) has registered new emission of notes (number 50100753S) issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Report was informed in the Chamber.

According to information, emission envisages release of 500,000 short-term notes at par value 100 AZN.

Circulation period of securities is 28 days.