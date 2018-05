Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has defined the USD rate for July 4 at 1,5425 AZN/USD.

It means that, Central Bank keeps the USD official rate stable, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

On July 1, official exchange rate made 1,5425 USD/AZN. But yesterday the rate was at 1,5394 AZN/USD.