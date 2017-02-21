Central Bank issues notes worth 550 mln AZN

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) has registered 2 new notes emission of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. under No.50100453S.

Report informs citing the Chamber.

According to information, the emission considers issue of 5000 000 short-term notes at par value of 100 AZN (under No. 56S) and also 500 000 short-term notes at par value of 100 AZN (under No. 50200853S). That means notes worth 550 mln AZN in total.

The turnover period is 35 days.