Central Bank places bonds of 100 mln AZN

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has today held an auction on placement of 50100261S state registered, 100 mln AZN discounted notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with turnover period of 28 days.

Report informs citing the BSE, 22 orders were submitted by 17 investors, costing 99.2278 manat (10,01%). The total amount of orders at face value was 380 976 700 manat.

According to the CBA decision, cut off price and weighted average price determined at 99,2278 manat (10,01%) and all the bonds were placed.

The maturity date of the securities is October 18, 2017.