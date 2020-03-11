CBA chief: Azerbaijan pursues conservative policy on external debt

Azerbaijan pursues a conservative policy on foreign debt, Elman Rustamov, the chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said.

Report informs that Rustamov spoke at the ceremony of signing a memorandum on cooperation in the field of assistance to vulnerable groups in self-employment between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Central Bank, and the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

According to Rustamov, the Bank issued a loan for the project right after the President of Azerbaijan met with the World Bank leaders.

Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev, who attended the ceremony, noted that employment is the central part of the policy for each country:

"Last year, employment constituted the main part of the social package, which covered 4.2 million people. Today, 270,000 people are registered as job seekers in the employment subsystem. Of these, 90,000 are unemployed, and 180,000 are looking for another job. Last year, 103,000 people were employed, and 4,000 received vocational training."