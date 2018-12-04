 Top

CBA announces amount of currency reserves

CBA announces amount of currency reserves
© Report

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $5,590,900,000, up $54.5 million or 1% from the previous month, $256.3 million or 4.8% from early 2018, $336.7 million or 6.4% from the previous year. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi