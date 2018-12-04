CBA announces amount of currency reserves

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $5,590,900,000, up $54.5 million or 1% from the previous month, $256.3 million or 4.8% from early 2018, $336.7 million or 6.4% from the previous year.
CBA announces amount of currency reservesCBA announces amount of currency reserves
https://report.az/storage/news/9b3b4029473d60660cc5c9d68e934cea/3e3530eb-b27c-4f30-a8b8-6006ccfb2e5c_292.jpg© Report
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2019) 22 June, 2019 / 09:56
- Gold price hits six-year record 21 June, 2019 / 10:53
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.06.2019) 21 June, 2019 / 09:33
- CBA currency exchange rates (21.06.2019) 21 June, 2019 / 09:31
- Azerbaijan, IMF continue consultations on Article IV - EXCLUSIVE 20 June, 2019 / 13:39
- 2019 state budget to be amended 20 June, 2019 / 12:24
- CBA currency exchange rates (20.06.2019) 20 June, 2019 / 09:52
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.06.2019) 20 June, 2019 / 09:30
- World’s third person earning fortune of $ 100 billion named 19 June, 2019 / 17:12
- Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 2.2% 19 June, 2019 / 13:37
Namiq HüseynovNews Author