CBA announces amount of currency reserves

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $5,590,900,000, up $54.5 million or 1% from the previous month, $256.3 million or 4.8% from early 2018, $336.7 million or 6.4% from the previous year.