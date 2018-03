Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cash turnover in Azerbaijan amounted to 7 331,7 mln AZN as of 1 February 2017.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the figure decreased by 528,8 mln AZN or 6,73% compared to January 1.

Money supply in Azerbaijan increased by 1 544,3 mln AZN or 26,68%.