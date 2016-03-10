Broad money supply decreased by 6% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Broad money supply made 19 964,6 million manats to February 1, 2016.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR), broad money supply decreased 1 354 million manats or 6,35% compared to January 1. In comparison with the analogical period of last year, this figure reduced 603,9 million manats or 2,9%. Despite conversion of deposits into foreign currency deposits by the population, reduction of broad money supply is explained regarding withdrawal of deposits from banks.

Broad money supply in manats made 7 936.5 million manats to February 1. This is 676,6 million manats or 7,9% less than analogical figure to January 1.