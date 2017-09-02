Bitcoin's rate exceeded $ 5,000

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The exchange rate of bitcoin virtual crypto currency this night exceeded $ 5,000.

Report informs citing the Coindesk, news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies.

According to the information, exchange rate of virtual crypto was equal to $ 5,013 per 10 minutes. Later the price dropped again. After the cost approached at $ 5,000 capitalization indicator exceeded $ 80 bln. At present, there are 16.5 mln. bitcoins in circulation.