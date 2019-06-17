 Top

Bitcoin price reaches annual maximum  

Bitcoin price reaches annual maximum  

The Bitcoin rate during the trading session on Sunday, June 16, rose, according to the Coindesk Bitcoin Price Index, to the level of $9,381- a record high in the last 13 months.

Report informs citing Kommersant that the last time the most popular cryptocurrency had such a high rate on May 10, 2018. In addition, the cost of Bitcoin returned to the level of December 2017, which preceded the rise of the price of the one-digit coin to $20,000.

According to Coinmarketcap, the daily volume of transactions with Bitcoin was close to $21.5 billion. At the moment, the Bitcoin rate remains above $9,000. At the time of writing this news, its value was about $9,150, and the market capitalization was about $162.5 billion.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi