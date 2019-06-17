Bitcoin price reaches annual maximum  

The Bitcoin rate during the trading session on Sunday, June 16, rose, according to the Coindesk Bitcoin Price Index, to the level of $9,381- a record high in the last 13 months.

Report informs citing Kommersant that the last time the most popular cryptocurrency had such a high rate on May 10, 2018. In addition, the cost of Bitcoin returned to the level of December 2017, which preceded the rise of the price of the one-digit coin to $20,000.

According to Coinmarketcap, the daily volume of transactions with Bitcoin was close to $21.5 billion. At the moment, the Bitcoin rate remains above $9,000. At the time of writing this news, its value was about $9,150, and the market capitalization was about $162.5 billion.