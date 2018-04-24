Bitcoin price now exceeds $ 9,000

© AFP 2017/ Karen Bleier https://report.az/storage/news/00d03f3741343a711409982c49a2df53/d037e8a6-c3ea-4101-8d3f-838141f5edb7_292.jpg

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Bitcoin which is one of the world's leading crypto-currencies, exceeded $ 9,000 on global market.

Report informs citing the foreign media, its price increased by 4.4% and reached $ 9,253.

Bitcoin Cash increased by 16.29% up to $ 1,547. Other crypto-currencies are also rising. Thus, the price of Ethereum rose by 7.5% up to $ 681 and Ripple by 5.9% up to $ 0.92.

Notably, since the mid-April, price of Bitcoin changed around $ 8,000, and today only today on the background of investment in the crypto-currency market the price exceeded $ 9,000. Currently, the capitalization of bitcoin is $ 421.63 billion. which is 30% more in weekly comparison.

Thus, the share of Bitcoin in the crypto-currency market is decreasing. Share of Bitcoin that controlled 42% of the market currently makes 37%.