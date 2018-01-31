Bitcoin price falls again below $ 10,000

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Bitcoin in the global market has fallen below $ 10,000 again.

Report informs, in addition to bitcoin, price of most currencies in the crypto-currency market declined. As a result, capitalization of crypto currency market declined below $ 500 bln.

Notably, on January 17 bitcoin sold at $ 9 644. Bitcoin's historical record value ($ 20,073) was recorded on December 17. The reason for the decline in crypto-currency prices was a hacker attack on Japan's coincheck exchange on January 26. So, hackers managed to stole NEM digital currency worth 400 mln.

Notably, NEM holds 10th position in market with capitalization of $ 6.6 bln.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts, decline in crypto-currency market will continue for some time and bitcoin may decline to $ 8,000.