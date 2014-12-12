Banks with foreign capital in Azerbaijan increased crediting by 25%

Baku. December 12. REPORT.AZ/ Banks with foreign capital in Azerbaijan increased crediting by 36.3% annually and reached 1,322 bln on November 1, 2014. Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) the share of the private banks' total credit investments per year, increased by 0.9 percentage points and amounted to 7.4%.

By November 1, 30.5% of credit investments by private banks, or 5.446 bln manats currency accounted for foreign-owned banks.

It shows that the annual growth of crediting by the banks is 24.6%.

7 of the 22 banks registered with foreign capital based in the country from 50% to 100% and 13 is less than 50%, which is part of those up 13 - 50% less than in those part and 2 local branches of foreign banks.

Total volume of credit investments by credit organizations operating in Azerbaijan increased by 19,0% compared to November , 2014 and amounted to 17,842 bln manats. The 5,3 percent or 943,4 mln manats accounted for overdue loans.