    Bank Standard unveils the refund policy

    The bank will pay customers with debit account with the bank, not over 1000 AZN per week

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bank Standard will pay customers with debit account at the bank, no more than 1000 AZN per week. Report was told in the bank.

    "These rules are valid for the current and deposit accounts of individual customers, as well as natural and legal persons", the bank says.

    Thus, the bank will return the customers about 4000 AZN every month.

    At the same time, it was noted that the date of the resumption of the bank's other operations is still unknown.

