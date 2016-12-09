Bank Silk Way launches automated currency exchange terminal

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bank Silk Way plans to allocate the automated currency exchange terminals within the trade and service institutions.

Report was informed in the bank, the first terminal has already been installed and commissioned at the head office of the Bank. The following terminals will be placed within Heydar Aliyev International Airport, at the airports located in our regions, and in all branches of the Bank and other strategic points.

Customers and visitors of entity can easily perform AZN, USD and EUR exchange operations in this terminal.

Advantages of automated currency exchange terminal:

- Provision of automated currency exchange opportunity via the terminal at any time of the day (24/7) or during work hours of the entity;

- Economy of time, increase in customer satisfaction and sales volumes.

Customers will not pay any commission fees for exchange operations and also benefit from daily updated rates of Bank Silk Way while exchanging currencies in the terminals.