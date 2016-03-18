Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC 'Bank Respublika' reduces tariffs on banking services. Report informs referring to the official website of the bank.

Under the changes, from now on, if payment of customs duties on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is made by plastic cards 'Bank Respublika', the commission is 0.1% instead of 0.2%.

In addition, the bank in order to support entrepreneurs releases its corporate clients by paying a fee for conversion during payment transactions in foreign currency. Notably, the commission was 0.5%.