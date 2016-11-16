'Bank of Baku' OJSC makes position changes

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two deputies chairman of 'Bank of Baku' OJSC Managing Board have been dismissed from managerial post.

Report informs, they are Natig Nuraliyev and Tural Mammadov.

Posts of the mentioned persons also were changed. Former head of the bank's business section N.Nuraliyev was appointed as a sales section director, as well as, head of the section for work with troubled loans T.Mammadov appointed director of information technologies and operations section.

Notably, 'Bank of Baku' has been operating since 1994. Its authorized capital is 52.87 million AZN. 35% of the shares owned by Turkish NAB Holding, 31,11% by Hikmat Abuzar Ismayılov (100% shareholder of Azsighorta OJSC), 28,89% by Azpetrol oil company, 5% by Elchin Hamid Isayev (Chairman of the Supervisory Board).