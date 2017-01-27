 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bank of America: Fed will raise interest rate in September

    US economy will gain speed in 2018

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Federal Reserve (Fed) will increase interest rate in September 2017. Another growth is unlikely to take place this year. 

    Report informs referring to Forexpf.ru, report of Bank of America says.

    The bank’s expert Michael Meyer believes, delay in tax and budget stimulation and tensions in foreign relations imply only 1.5% growth in US economy in first half of the year. 2% growth will be achieved in second half of 2018 at earliest.

    According to bank’s report, Fed will be able to apply 3-step increase of interest rate in 2018. Fed will discuss monitoring of sustainable growth of unemployment and inflation on January 31-February 1. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi