Bank of America: Fed will raise interest rate in September

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Federal Reserve (Fed) will increase interest rate in September 2017. Another growth is unlikely to take place this year.

Report informs referring to Forexpf.ru, report of Bank of America says.

The bank’s expert Michael Meyer believes, delay in tax and budget stimulation and tensions in foreign relations imply only 1.5% growth in US economy in first half of the year. 2% growth will be achieved in second half of 2018 at earliest.

According to bank’s report, Fed will be able to apply 3-step increase of interest rate in 2018. Fed will discuss monitoring of sustainable growth of unemployment and inflation on January 31-February 1.