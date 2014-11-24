Bank deposits in Azerbaijan rose by 11%

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total scope of deposits placed by the population of Azerbaijan at commercial banks of the country as of October 1, 2014, made AZN 7,005 bln. Report informs, corresponding to the report of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this figure annually is more by 11,1% or AZN 702 mln.

At the same time, as of the beginning of the year, scope of the bank deposits rose by 9,5% or AZN 609 mln, as in October increased by 0,7% or AZN 45 mln.

Thus, in comparison with the previous year, improve rate of the deposits reduced. It also should be noted that, increase of the deposits made by 25,1%. As of January-October of the previous year, increase was equal to 23,3%.