Bank BTB’s net profit exceeds AZN 2M

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the third quarter of 2018, Bank BTB’s assets stood at AZN 302.776 million, up 21.44% compared to the previous year, Report informs citing the bank.

Bank says the net profit increased by 36.4% to AZN 169.299 million.

Deposit portfolio surged by 69.2% to AZN 88.304 million, liabilities amounted to AZN 246.188 million.

Authorized capital soared 28% to AZN 66.450 million, regulatory capital grew by 6% to AZN 56.291 million.

Revenues made up AZN 18.490 million, expenditures – AZN 17.400 million. The bank ended the third quarter of 2018 on net profit of AZN 2,182,000. 

