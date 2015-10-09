Baku to host Investors Fair

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/“Way to Responsible Microfinance” Investors fair launched in Baku today under organization of Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMA).

Report informs, puprose of organization of the Fair is to establish relations among microfinance organizations, banks, credit unions and investors, donors and service providers, share good practice and competitions for responsible financing in today’s competitive market and form networking and cooperation among investor and member organizations.

Investors fair is an opportunity to communicate with partner organizations for financial bodies, share idea and practices, establish potential business relations, search financing basis for new ideas.

Microfinance institutions having credit portfolio of 1,019 billion USD in Azerbaijan to September 1, 2015 provide services to clients more than 559 099.