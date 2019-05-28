Raiffeisen Bank: Azerbaijani securities market to open to institutional investors from Western Europe, America and Asia - EXCLUSIVE

"Raiffeisen Bank International is one of the leading banks offering service support for the securities markets of Austria and Central Eastern Europe. We present our service in 19 countries, and Azerbaijan is one of those countries."

Executive Director of Raiffeisen Bank International Attila Szalay-Berzeviczy has commented on the Memorandum of Understanding on co-operation in improving capital markets, deposits and clearing-settlement transactions signed with the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority in an exclusive release to Report.

According to Atilla Salay-Berzevic, after this memorandum the Azerbaijani securities market will become even more accessible to foreign investors:

"Under the Memorandum, we will work with the National Depository Center (NDC) and the government to open the Azerbaijani securities market for foreign investors. It is important to establish a link between infrastructure and make necessary adjustments. Undoubtedly, we have the opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise in similar markets in Azerbaijan, which will help the Azerbaijani securities market to open to institutional investors in Western Europe, America and Asia. "