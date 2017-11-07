Azerbaijani Parliament doubles excise tax on alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Decline in the value of national currency in Azerbaijan led to an increase in prices of imported alcoholic beverages and tobacco products on domestic market and decrease in excise tax revenues. For this reason, it is planned to double the excise tax rate on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products in 2018.

Report informs, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at a joint meeting of five committees of the Milli Majlis discussing the 2018 state budget draft.

Relevant amendments were introduced to the Tax Code, and document was presented to the head of state.