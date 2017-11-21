 Top
    Azerbaijani Parliament discusses 2018 state budget

    Revenues of state budget are estimated at 20.127 bln AZN

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis is discussing a draft law on state budget for 2018.

    Report informs, the draft was presented by Azerbaijan finance minister Samir Sharifov. 

    In his opening remarks, Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov highlighted the agenda of the session.

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and members of the government are attending the session.

    The MPs will also review the draft laws on various organizations for the next year, and expenditure estimates of the Milli Majlis and the Chamber of Accounts.

    Notably, revenues in state budget for next year estimated at 20.127 billion AZN.

