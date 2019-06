© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f35f1f656beb9da71eb7df2eecc8161e/8949eb80-92b7-44c9-89f7-244cb9fa808e_292.jpg

Azerbaijani parliament has today adopted the bill on ‘Execution of state budget for 2018’ in the third reading.

Report informs that the budget revenues were approved at AZN 22,508,869,700, and expenditures at AZN 22,731,644,500.

Unencumbered balance in the single treasury account of the state budget amounted to AZN 872,350,399.

The bill was adopted through voting.